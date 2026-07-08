Mason Alexander Park takes over from Catherine Tate in Oh, Mary! on West End after early exit

Catherine Tate has made an early exit from the West End production of Oh, Mary!, with Mason Alexander Park replacing her until 18 July 2026.

The actress was originally slated to take on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from 27 April to 18 July 2026, though she has left for “personal reasons”.

It was announced today (8 July) by the official Oh, Mary! social media account that “due to personal reasons, Catherine Tate will no longer perform in Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre”.

Mason Alexander Park will reprise their role in Oh, Mary! on the West End from 8 July

“Mason Alexander Park will return to the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from now until 18 July. Cole Escola will take over from 20 July.”

Park initially played Lincoln from 3 December 2025 to 25 April 2026, though they took to the stage once more on 6 July 2026 before being officially ushered to replace Tate.

The current cast includes Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, and Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher.

Cole Escola will take over from Park on 20 July

Creator and star Escola will take over from Park on 20 July, reprising their Tony Award-winning role as Lincoln until 15 August 2026.

The production originally premiered Off-Broadway in New York in February 2024, debuting with Escola in the leading role.

Oh, Mary! then transferred to Broadway in July 2024, where RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon played Lincoln from August to September 2025, before the show went overseas.

Oh, Mary! made its UK debut on 3 December 2025 at the Trafalgar Theatre, where it continues its acclaimed legacy.