Mariah Carey launches Glitter vinyl with new music for album’s 25th anniversary

Mariah Carey has released her new remix to ‘Didn’t Mean to Turn You On’, featuring Rochelle Jordan, alongside pre-order vinyl editions marking the 25th anniversary of her Glitter album.

Her eighth studio album was released on 11 September 2001 under Virgin Records and has since become a cult classic, featuring songs including ‘Didn’t Mean to Turn You On’ and ‘Loverboy’.

The full reissue and deluxe edition will be released on streaming platforms and in stores on 30 October, complete with bonus tracks, following the album’s removal from major streaming platforms in January.

Mariah Carey announces Glitter comeback

The Glitter Anniversary Era begins!!! ✨✨Here’s something fun I worked on with @rochelle_jordan to whet your appetites while we wait for the album’s release on 10/30. Yes, it will be back on streaming! Pre-order the new LPs now! #JusticeForGlitter https://t.co/GsFJFpa5ZU pic.twitter.com/ZNcFOXTVDo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 20, 2026

Announcing the new single on social media today (20 August), Carey wrote: “The Glitter Anniversary Era begins!!!”

“Here’s something fun I worked on with Rochelle Jordan to whet your appetites while we wait for the album’s release on October 30. And yes, it will be back on streaming with some surprises.”

The Glitter 25th Anniversary Edition is available to pre-order now, with a sign-up page also available for fans wanting updates.

Glitter vinyl editions

The vinyl editions on sale via Complex are currently sold out. The physical editions include:

Glittering Pink Numbered 2LP + signed lithograph – $89.98 (£66), including three bonus tracks.

Glittering Pink 2LP – $59.99 (£44), also listed as sold out.

Midnight Purple 2LP – $37.99 (£28), listed as sold out.

Carey rumoured for UK and European Christmas tour

The announcement comes shortly after Carey hinted at a UK and European Christmas tour for late 2026 after Live Nation UK shared a cryptic teaser on social media.

The promoter posted an Instagram video today (29 July) showing a sleigh flying over Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s The O2 as the opening notes of Carey’s festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You begin to play.

Neither Live Nation nor Carey have confirmed any UK tour dates.