Mariah Carey to perform in Amazon Rainforest on floating stage to spotlight climate crisis

Mariah Carey is set to headline a groundbreaking concert in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest on Wednesday (17 September).

The event, titled Amazônia Live – Today and Always, will take place on a floating stage on the Guamá River in Belém, Brazil, to raise awareness about the climate crisis. It is inspired by the Victoria Amazonica, a symbolic plant native to the region.

Local artists will open the concert, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Pará region. Performers include Dona Onete, Joelma, Gaby Amarantos, and Zaynara, each bringing their unique musical styles to the event. The concert is strategically timed ahead of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which will be held in Belém in November.

Organisers of have emphasised the importance of protecting the Amazon Rainforest. “With the conference taking place in November,” they stated, “Amazônia Live – Today and Always with Mariah Carey spotlights the need to keep the forest standing by protecting its indigenous peoples, encouraging the bioeconomy, restoring degraded lands, and reforesting – thus contributing to the global challenge of reducing carbon emissions.”

The concert will be filmed for broadcast across Brazil, allowing audiences nationwide to witness the historic event. A second live event in the series is also planned, featuring Ivete Sangalo performing at the Mangueirão football stadium on 20 September. That show is expected to draw an audience of more than 40,000 people.

Carey’s appearance in the rainforest follows her performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where she received the Video Vanguard Award.

Here For It All is just weeks away

The singer is also preparing for the release of her new album Here For It All, set to arrive on 26 September. She had previously teased the record under the title MC16 before announcing its name and previewing it with the single ‘Type Dangerous’.

Here For It All marks Carey’s first full-length project since 2018’s Caution, which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200.

The upcoming album will be released under Gamma, an independent music company founded by Larry Jackson, marking a fresh chapter Mariah’s career.

Speaking to Forbes about the partnership, the Obsessed singer said: “It’s a cultural shift, and I’m excited to be part of something that honours legacy while pushing boundaries. This next chapter is about owning my narrative and creating freely on my own terms.”