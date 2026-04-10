Male Gaze: Heavenly Creatures brings global gay short films to London this month

NQV Media has announced Male Gaze: Heavenly Creatures, an upcoming programme of gay short films from around the world set to be screened this month.

On 18 April at 6pm and 19 April from 3pm to 8:30pm NQV Media will present their latest saucy short film collection at The Arzner in London.

The Male Gaze gay film series was created in 2018, launching with The Male Gaze: First Kiss, followed by a series of collections in previous years.

The upcoming programme will explore themes of faith and passion, where one’s sexuality is often sacrificed as a consequence of religion.

Films included in the 2026 Male Gaze programme include:

The Vice of Buggery (France, 16 mins) – Directed by Rémi Giordano

The Vice of Buggery (Image: Male Gaze: Heavenly Creatures)

A newly crowned king, Henri III, travels to find Gabriel, a man he once loved, hoping to finally claim the kiss previously swerved.

Chameleon (Ivory Coast/France, 35 mins) – Directed by Stéphane Olijnyk

Chameleon (Image: Male Gaze: Heavenly Creatures)

A young gay Muslim attends his male lover’s Catholic wedding, but another guest discovers their relationship and tries to exploit it.

The Martyr (Spain, 30 mins) – Directed by Alejandro Mathé

The Martyr (Image: Male Gaze: Heavenly Creatures)

A young man’s fixation with religious imagery leads him to explore his sexuality through dangerous self-harm and masochistic impulses.

The Passion According to Karim (France, 24 mins) – Directed by Axel Würsten

The Passion According to Karim (Image: Male Gaze: Heavenly Creatures)

A 17-year-old scout playing Jesus in a village crucifixion reenactment searches for emotional and physical “ecstasy” to make his performance authentic.

Tickets are available to purchase via the official Arzner website.