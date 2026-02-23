Actors who are breaking the mould with zero prosthetics: Cooper Koch, Alex Hassell, Barry Keoghan and more go full frontal

Male full frontal nudity in film, it’s something that always gets the internet talking. Is it real, or is it not? Is it actually that big…? Well, Attitude has done the hard work so you don’t have to (if you’ll pardon the pun).

From Cooper Koch in Netflix’s Monster, Alex Hassell in Disney’s Rivals, to Barry Keoghan going fully nude in Salt Burn, the only thing these actors are quite literally breaking the mould for the next generation of performers ready to go nude.

While the prosthetics sit on the dressing room table, these actors are stripping down for the camera, fully committed to their craft – and the world is all the better for it.

Here are some of the male actors who have gone fully nude on screen.

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Images: Netflix)

A Monster! And no, we aren’t just speaking about the series’ title. Cooper Koch got viewers hot under the collar in a steamy shower scene in the 2024 Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Based on the true story of the Menendez brothers, Koch plays Erik Menendez.

The 29-year-old discussed the nude scene during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he said the “well hung” penis in shot was in fact his own. “Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” he told Andy Cohen, who described Koch as “very blessed”.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan in Salt Brun (Images: Amazon MGM Studios)

Barry Keoghan slurping up Jacob Elordi’s bath water wasn’t the only thing getting Saltburn viewers talking. In the 2023 film, Keoghan stars as Oliver Quick, a working-class Oxford student who becomes, quite understandably, infatuated with Elordi’s character, Felix Catton, his aristocratic classmate.

After spending the summer together at the Saltburn manor, through moments of bathroom masturbation and bath-water indulgence, viewers are finally treated to a full-frontal scene toward the very end of the film.

As the last cast member standing, Keoghan dances around the Saltburn manor, fully nude, to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor,’ giving viewers both a front and back view of him baring it all… for art, of course.

Alex Hassell

Alex Hassell in Rivals (Images: Disney)

Alex Hassell well and truly hustled in the Disney series Rivals, where his tennis racket wasn’t the only thing distracting viewers from the feisty journalism rom-com. Hassell took sportsmanship to a whole new level when, in 2024, he played a game of naked tennis as Rupert Campbell-Black with Emily Atack’s character, Sarah Stratton.

He told the Metro that after carefully considering what he would be comfortable with, he decided to go all in. “In the end, we just went for it,” he said, adding: “My hair’s dyed, I’ve got a fake tan and my eyelashes are curled, but apart from that it’s all me.”

Omar Ayuso

Elite star Omar Ayuso went full nude beach fantasy in 2023, starring in On the Go. Playing Jonathan, a character seeking solace on Grindr to overcome abandonment issues, he definitely left viewers switching on the gay dating app after his on-screen naked debut.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy in Taboo (Image: BBC)

Tom Hardy – need we say more! Hardy is no stranger to full-frontal nudity, having bared it all in Bronson (2008), Warrior (2011) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Taboo (2017). Speaking to the BBC in 2017, he said: “It’s not a period drama until someone gets naked and covers themselves in blood. At least you’re showing willing.” And while we may not entirely agree with violence, nudity definitely makes a film a lot more exciting.

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender in Shame (Images: Film4)

Michael Fassbender is all in when it comes to going prosthetic-free on screen. Notably, he played Brandon in the 2011 film Shame, a New Yorker struggling with sex addiction… so what do you expect? There was definitely no room for dry humping.

He also went fully nude in the lesser-known short Naked (2017), proving that when Fassbender films with his penis on display, he does it with full commitment – and absolutely no clothes.

Daniel Radcliffe

Not so much on-screen, but Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe took audience exposure to a whole new level. He gained major attention in 2009 for his full-frontal nude scene in Equus on Broadway. Despite his willingness to go all the way in the 2013 indie film Kill Your Darlings, director John Krokidas decided to cut Radcliffe’s circumcised penis from the final edit… pun intended.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix in Edington (Images: A24)

Joaquin Phoenix was no Joker when filming Edington alongside Pedro Pascal. Phoenix went fully nude in a final scene where his character, Joe Cross, is unable to walk and is dragged from behind by his carer to the toilet, leaving viewers with a sight only a cowboy could dream of. Phoenix definitely didn’t need a gun in his pocket to look happy to see us!

Director Ari Aster told Variety: “If you got it, you might as well [flaunt it].”

Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle in House of Guinness (Images: Netflix)

Anthony Boyle left fans thirsty when he appeared fully naked in the Netflix series House of Guinness. Set in 1868 Dublin, the show follows the Guinness family after the death of patriarch Benjamin Lee Guinness. Boyle plays his eldest son, Arthur Guinness… and brews up more than just ale.

In episode three, Arthur rises completely naked from a bathtub, baring all for viewers to see.

Boyle went without a prosthetic of his own accord, revealing to Men’s Health that the moment wasn’t originally written in the script: “I called the director and said, ‘He should be drinking whiskey and smoking in the bath, completely naked, to show that he owns the whole world.'” He added: “It’s not a prosthetic. It’s my own body.”

Laid Bare

Ethan Daniel Corbett; Jaymes Hayden Rodriguez and Zack Rocklin-Waltch (Images: OUTflix)

The clue is in the name – Laid Bare truly leaves little to the imagination, with a full cast baring it all for the camera. Set at a nude resort in Palm Springs, ten men navigate a murder mystery whodunnit… mostly naked, after an orgy gone wrong. With 11 full frontals just 20 minutes in, viewers are in for a treat, unlike the guests attending the murderous gay hotel.