‘I’d kill Trump, obviously’ – relive our tongue-in-cheek interview with Maisie Trollette as icon passes away aged 91 (EXCLUSIVE)

Drag legend David Raven (better known as her stage name Maisie Trollette), has passed away aged 91, after a five-decade-long career beginning at the original Brighton Pride in 1973.

Known as ‘Britain’s oldest drag queen,” the performer passed away in the early hours of 12 March, with a sea of tributes since pouring in.

As our own tribute to this generation-spanning icon, we’re revisiting an interview with Maisie Trollette from the July 2017 issue of Attitude magazine.

Describe yourself in five words

“Feel glad to be here.”

How would your worst enemy describe you in five words?

I don’t have enemies. Only fans.

Which famous person would you play in a movie of their life?

Noël Coward. I’d have to tone down my wit, of course.

Why is your drag name Maisie?

I was making breakfast for a good friend after a night out on the town and I called up to him that it was going to be ruined if he didn’t get up soon. He yelled back: “Throw the bloody thing away then, Maisie.” It turned out that his family’s maid was called Maisie and she used to shout at him like that when he slept in too long.

What’s your greatest asset?

A hidden talent between my legs.

What’s the naughtiest thing you’ve done?

I once hid underneath a friend’s bed for two hours just so I could grab his ankles when he came in. I’ve always enjoyed making people scream!

What do you never leave the house without?

A full head of hair. I’m 84 this year and I’ve kept it all.

On that subject, why do gentlemen prefer blondes?

Because they tend to get dirty quicker.

Feathers or sequins?

Neither – Carmen Miranda-style fruit. I often fancy a banana when I’m on stage. They’re lovely to peel. One skin, two skin, three skin…

RuPaul or Lily Savage?

Who’s RuPaul?

Shag, marry or kill: Trump, Macron, May?

I’d kill Trump, obviously. I don’t know much about Macron, but I’ve heard he’s rather dishy, so I’d shag him. And then I’d marry Theresa May. She seems like quite a fashion-forward lady – we could share a wardrobe.

How would you describe yourself on your Grindr bio?

The only grinder I know of is the one my mum used to grate nutmeg when I was a boy.

If you were reincarnated, who or what would you like to come back as?

Paul O’Grady. It’s about time he put on a decent outfit.

Which three dead celebrities would you bring back for a dinner party?

Danny La Rue, Wendy Richard and my late partner, Don.

What’s the worst joke you’ve ever told?

I had a friend who used to bury himself under Brighton beach, but leave his cock exposed so it would get a nice tan. Once, I was taking my mother for a walk along the beach and we spotted it waving at us from the pebbles. “I think I’ll move to Brighton,” my mother said. “I haven’t seen one of those in years and here they’re just growing wild!”

If you were a cocktail, what would you be?

Something long and stiff with brandy in it.

What dish would you turn down sex for?

I don’t understand the question.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to stop all the heartbreak and pain in the world.

What’s the secret to your comic timing?

Listening carefully, watching the audience. Oh, and a generous helping of natural talent.

What does 50 years of decriminalisation mean to you?

Has it been 50 years? Bloody hell. I wish my Don was here to see it.

Issue 285 of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude)

This feature was taken from issue 285 of Attitude magazine, available to read alongside 15 years of back issues on the Attitude app.