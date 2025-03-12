Maisie Trollette: Tributes pour in as ‘Britain’s oldest drag queen’ dies aged 91

David Raven, better known as drag legend Maisie Trollette, has passed away aged 91, it has been confirmed.

Known as ‘Britain’s oldest drag queen,” the performer passed away in the early hours of this morning (12 March), the Argus reported.

As a cornerstone of the Brighton queer scene, Maisie performed in the city and beyond for over five decades. She was part of the first Brighton Pride, held in 1973.

Tributes have poured in for the icon from across the entertainment world, with everyone from queer venues to performers offering their condolences for the beloved queen.

La Voix

Brighton Pride

Royal Vauxhall Tavern

Two Brewers

Myra Dubois

Lola Lasagne

2022 doc Maisie celebrates an iconic life

Born in Cornwall in 1933, Raven adopted the persona of Maisie Trollette in the 1960s after moving to London, where he was a regular fixture at iconic drag venues including The Black Cap in Camden and The Royal Vauxhall Tavern.

Raven moved to Brighton in the 1970s, where he became a fixture of the city’s drag scene and Pride celebrations.

In 2022, the documentary Maisie followed the performer as she rehearsed for a special performance for her 85th birthday. It also showed the good-natured rivalry between Raven and the world’s oldest drag queen, US performer Darcelle XV, as she jetted across the Atlantic to Brighton to help Maisie celebrate her milestone birthday.