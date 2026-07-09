Madonna’s 1985 rise to fame explored in new photography book

Madonna‘s breakthrough year is the focus of a new photography book.

Madonna: Into the Groove: An Intimate Portrait of the Queen of Pop will be published by Insight Editions this October. Written by Tomás Mier and featuring photographs by Ken Regan, the book looks back at 1985 through a collection of previously unpublished and archival images taken during one of the busiest years of the singer’s career.

It covers the period when Madonna released Like a Virgin and Material Girl, starred in Desperately Seeking Susan, launched the Virgin Tour and performed at Live Aid. Alongside Regan’s photographs, the book includes new interviews with people who worked with Madonna at the time, including Nile Rodgers, Maripol and choreographer Brad Jeffries.

What can fans expect from Madonna: Into the Groove: An Intimate Portrait of the Queen of Pop?

Many of the photographs were taken during a shoot at Le Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles. Regan photographed Madonna in locations throughout the building, including a hotel room, the ballroom and the gym. The images capture some of the looks that defined her early career, including lace leggings, leotards, crucifixes and stacked bracelets.

The book is split into five chapters: A Material Girl, Le Mondrian, The Virgin Tour, Live Aid and Aftermath. As well as documenting Madonna’s rise, it explores the music and media landscape of 1985, including MTV’s growing influence and the criticism aimed at sexually provocative pop stars.

One chapter focuses on Live Aid, where Regan was the official photographer for the Philadelphia concert. An excerpt shared with Variety explains that he had planned to photograph performers against a dedicated backdrop near the stage entrance using lights powered by a generator. When the generator failed and the backstage area became too crowded, he switched to shooting with handheld cameras and a flash instead.

The change of plan meant Regan worked quickly to photograph artists as they moved through the venue. His images included Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Madonna. He also managed to capture a group shot featuring Madonna and Dylan in just a handful of frames.

Live Aid and Sean Penn

The book also recounts an encounter involving Sean Penn, who had recently reunited with Madonna before the pair married a month later. Regan’s assistant, Craig Blankenhorn, recalls Penn asking why Regan had sold photographs of Madonna to Penthouse. According to Blankenhorn, Regan explained he did not know how the images would be used and had not intended to embarrass Madonna. Blankenhorn says the exchange ended after Penn spat on his shoes.

Two days after Live Aid, Sire Records released ‘Into the Groove’ as a single in the UK, where it reached number one. A few weeks later, Madonna and Penn married in Malibu. Guests at the wedding included Cher, Tom Cruise, Carrie Fisher, Keith Haring, Diane Keaton, Rob Lowe, Martin Sheen, Christopher Walken and Andy Warhol.

Madonna: Into the Groove: An Intimate Portrait of the Queen of Pop is due to be released on 27 October.