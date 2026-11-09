Heated Rivalry seasons 2 and 3 reportedly filming back-to-back, plus Scott and Kip Christmas film

Heated Rivalry is reportedly filming seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, with a Scott Hunter and Kip Grady Christmas special tipped to begin filming in December ahead of a cinematic release late 2027.

Filming for Heated Rivalry season 2 began in August 2026 in Toronto, Canada, with lead actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie reprising their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively.

François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. are also confirmed to return as their season 1 characters, Scott and Kip in season 2, and, according to Deadline, are set to take centre stage in their own standalone holiday film.

Heated Rivalry Christmas special tipped for 2027

Storrie and Williams are not expected to feature in the Christmas special, which is reportedly set for release in December 2027. Though, additional characters from the series are expected to appear.

Speculation surrounding the possibility of Heated Rivalry filming seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back has been circulating for some time, with theories intensifying after Dylan Walsh, who plays Shane’s father, David Hollander, appeared to reveal a filming secret in a Cameo video earlier this year.

“Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes… I think we’re doing 12 this time,” said Walsh.

Heated Rivalry seasons 2 and 3

Walsh’s comments led some fans to speculate that season 2 would consist of 12 episodes. However, creator Jacob Tierney later confirmed that season 2, like the first, would consist of six episodes.

Following the success of season 1, the six-part Crave series, created by Tierney and adapted from Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers book series, was renewed for a second season.

A third season has yet to be officially confirmed, although both Storrie and Williams have signed contracts for a three-season deal.

More Scott Hunter and Kip Grady

Meanwhile, before Deadline’s report about the Christmas special, Arnaud cryptically hinted at more of Scott and Kip’s story during an interview with WWD.

“I can tell you that there’s more of Scott, but I can’t tell you in what capacity. There are various things at play,” he said.