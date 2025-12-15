Madonna and Guy Ritchie pictured together for the first time in 17 years at son Rocco’s art exhibition

Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been pictured together for the first time in 17 years as they reunited to support their son Rocco at his London art exhibition.

The former couple attended the opening of Talk Is Cheap, Rocco’s new show, hosted at a studio warehouse in Soho. Inside the venue, both parents were seen posing with Rocco against his work, marking the first time they have been publicly photographed together at the same event since 2008.

The artist posted an image to Instagram with them both, writing: “It’s obvious why some people might hold judgement against me, I don’t blame them. However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me. The work should speak for itself, that’s why the show was called ‘Talk Is Cheap’.”

Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married from 22 December 2000 until 2008

Rocco has built his career as an artist largely away from his parents’s fame. He initially exhibited under the pseudonym Rhed, a name he used to establish himself independently before later choosing to show work under his own name for selected exhibitions.

Madonna and Ritchie were married from 22 December 2000 until 2008. Their joint appearance comes years after a highly publicised custody dispute over Rocco, which played out when he was a teenager.

Just this Autumn, she revealed the ordeal caused her to experience suicidal ideation when the then 15-year-old left her Rebel Heart Tour to stay in London with his father.

The battle finally ended in September 2016 with a settlement allowing Rocco to remain in the English capital.

Who else attended the opening of Rocco Ritchie’s Talk Is Cheap?

On Friday night, however, the atmosphere appeared cordial. Madonna attended the exhibition with her partner Akeem Morris while Ritchie arrived with his wife Jacqui whom he has been married to for ten years.

The guest list reflected Rocco’s growing standing in the art world and his family’s creative circle. Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended, as did Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in Ritchie’s 2023 film The Covenant. Russell Tovey was also present, along with Trudie Styler, who is Rocco’s godmother, and fashion designer Tom Ford.

Following the exhibition, guests moved on to a private event at Oswald’s members’ club, attended by Rocco’s adopted brother David Banda.

Madonna is a mother of six, also including Lourdes, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.