Madonna joins star-studded Coachella 2027 line-up alongside Dua Lipa and SZA

Madonna has been announced to perform at Coachella 2027, marking her first full set at the festival since 2005.

Coachella 2027 will take place over two weekends, from 9–11 April and 16–18 April, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Madonna is set to perform on both Fridays.

Her upcoming gig follows her surprise performance with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year, when they debuted ‘Bring Your Love’, from Madonna’s 2026 album Confessions II.

Coachella 2027 headliners

This year’s headliners include Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA, who will top the bill across the three nights. Dua Lipa will headline both Fridays, Tame Impala will take Saturday’s slot, and SZA will round off the celebrations on Sunday.

Other big names include Zara Larsson, Robyn, Steve Lacy, Weezer, Don Toliver, BLACKPINK star JISOO, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Madonna will perform in the dance tent on 9 and 16 April, just as she did when she appeared at the festival in 2006, following the release of Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna’s surprise Coachella appearance

Speaking during her surprise appearance at the 2026 festival, Madonna revealed that she was wearing the same outfit she had worn for her Coachella debut.

“20 years ago today I performed at Coachella — I was at the dance tent,” she said from the stage. “It was the first time I performed Confessions from the dancefloor. Same boots, same corsets… it’s like a full circle moment.”

In a further twist, her vintage outfit subsequently went missing. In a public appeal, she asked for the items to be returned.

Madonna’s Coachella outfit

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” the singer wrote on social media. “Other archival items from the same era went missing as well.”

Madonna’s Coachella outfit has not been reported to have been returned.

Passes for Coachella 2027 go on sale on 13 November via the festival’s official website.