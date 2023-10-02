Madonna The Celebration Tour merch on sale ahead of London dates

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour merchandise has been released and is available to buy now ahead of the singer’s first tour dates in London this month.

Included in the collection is a tour jacket, hoodie, tote, pins, and several T-shirts.

The Tees feature artwork of Madonna spanning several eras of her career. This includes an image of her as ‘Dita’ from her ‘Erotica’ era and the iconic image of her in a lace wedding gown for her ‘Like A Virgin’ LP cover.

In partnership with “eco-fashion house” Ministry of Tomorrow, the collection includes a tote made from certified organic and Fair-Trade cotton. The organisation says the tote’s proceeds will go to charities Raising Malawi and the Chema Vision Children’s Center.

The Celebration Tour kicks off this month

Anticipation is high ahead of the star’s massive global greatest hits tour, due to kick off at London’s O2 arena on 14 October.

The Celebration Tour experienced a setback when the singer was hospitalised earlier this year due to a reported infection. As a result, the tour had to reschedule its North American dates.

Additionally, concerns arose regarding Madonna’s physical fitness to perform after the star shared rehearsal photos that seemed to depict a knee injury.

Talking exclusively to Attitude in September, however, Madonna’s pal Bob The Drag Queen said there was nothing to worry about.

“Madonna had some health issues but we’re back on track and really excited about coming to the O2 in London,” Bob told us.

Madonna The Celebration Tour merchandise is available to buy now from Madonna’s official store.