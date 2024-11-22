Madonna issues biopic update: ‘Should I make the story of my life into a series?’

Madonna has addressed the development of her much-anticipated biopic, hinting at a possible pivot to a series to tell her extensive story.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday (18 November) to share her thoughts on the troubled project, which has been in development for over four years.

Speaking about the challenges she’s faced in bringing her life story to the screen, Madonna wrote: “After struggling for days in LA , listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make my film —I(been working on it for 4 years!!!) downsize-down scale -think smaller-they say—I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged…

“I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

“More people will see it as a series” – Donna De Lory

Madonna also put the question to her followers of whether “the story of my life” should be “a series or a feature film,” suggesting that this isn’t the end of the line for the project. The question also led to a number of Madonna’s high-profile pals have chiming in, saying they’d love to see the Queen of Pop’s life presented in a Netflix-style series.

Long-time collaborator Donna De Lory wrote: “I feel more people will see it as a series,” while Drag Race legend Detox said“A series allows so much more time to be spent in the journey! I mean…every era could be its own season!”

Actor and close friend of Madonna Debi Mazar added: “I think a film or series would be amazing ..but what’s about the book 1st? Then no one can get it wrong ?” Thinking about myself as I’ve been offered doc series and I still haven’t told my own story ! For me ..book 1st. Facts”

Long journey for Madonna biopic

Madonna’s update mark the latest twist in the saga of the biopic, which has been plagued by delays, production changes, and questions about its scope.

A version with the working title Blond Ambition backed by Universal Pictures was announced in 2017. As Madonna wasn’t involved in the project, she blasted it by saying “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story.”

Madonna later took full creative control of the project in 2020, ensuring her story would be told on her own terms.

It was initially set to be directed and co-written by Madonna herself, with Ozark actress Julia Garner cast in the lead role. Garner beat out a number of contenders, reportedly including Florence Pugh and Sky Ferreira. This followed a gruelling “Madonna bootcamp” audition process that involved singing, dancing, and acting workshops overseen by Madge herself.

The screenplay underwent significant development, with Juno writer Diablo Cody originally attached as co-writer before being replaced by Secretary writer Erin Cressida Wilson.

However, in January 2023, Universal reportedly shelved the film, with suggestions the delay was due to Madonna’s decision to prioritise her The Celebration Tour.