Madonna causes fans to speculate Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy O. Harris will helm biopic

Speculation is rife that Baz Luhrmann may be involved in Madonna‘s upcoming biopic project after the Queen of Pop posted photos of the pair partying together in New York.

It has been known that the ‘Hung Up’ singer has been working on a project based on her life story for some time now, with the artist posting on Instagram late last year confirming that she has been working on it for over four years.

Previously a film was announced which was to be co-written with Juno writer Diablo Cody and with Ozark actress Julia Garner attached to play the star. Singer Sky Ferreira also confirmed she participated in the storied ‘bootcamp’ auditions which took place at Madonna’s home.

However, plans were put on hold for the star to instead focus on her 40-year anniversary Celebration Tour which wrapped in 2024. It’s understood that Cody parted ways with the singer at this point, and was replaced by Secretary writer Erin Cressida Wilson.

“I cannot make this in the normal way” – Madonna on biopic

In her most recent update on the project she teased that she was considering pivoting to a TV series format rather than a feature film due to pressures to down scale the project.

“After struggling for days in LA , listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make my film —I(been working on it for 4 years!!!) downsize-down scale -think smaller-they say—I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged,” she wrote.

“I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

Luhrmann most recently directed the critically acclaimed Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler. Last September, he confirmed that his next film would be based on the life of Joan of Arc, who has also been a source of inspiration for Madonna after she penned a song named after the French heroine on her 2015 album Rebel Heart.

Also spotted in the photographs with Madonna and Luhrrmann was the Tony-award-winning playwright Jeremy O. Harris, sparking rumours the Slave Play writer might also be involved.