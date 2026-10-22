Madonna announces newly-curated Celebration vinyls with ‘Vogue’, ‘Hung Up’ and more

Madonna is releasing a new edition of her greatest hits collection Celebration on vinyl, featuring 10 tracks spanning the first 25 years of her career.

Arriving on 11 December, the album will be available on translucent light-blue vinyl, with a red-and-pink splatter edition sold exclusively through Madonna.com and Rhino.com. Both editions include an 11-inch square poster and are available to pre-order now.

The 10-track collection features ‘Hung Up’, ‘Music’, ‘Like A Prayer’, ‘4 Minutes’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Into The Groove’, ‘Vogue’, ‘La Isla Bonita’, ‘Material Girl’ and ‘Frozen’. The edition marks the first time the selected tracks have been released together on a single LP.

It comes amid renewed interest in Madonna’s back catalogue

The original Celebration compilation was released in 2009 as a 36-track collection featuring songs selected by Madonna and her fans. It was also released as an 18-track CD edition and a four-LP vinyl set. The collection sold four million copies worldwide and topped the charts in several countries.

Madonna’s red-and-pink splatter Celebration vinyl (Image: Ricardo Gomes) Madonna’s translucent light-blue Celebration vinyl (Image: Ricardo Gomes)

It comes amid renewed interest in Madonna’s back catalogue, with her music reportedly recording a 54 per cent year-on-year increase in audio streaming on Spotify.

The 10 tracks featured on the vinyl have collectively generated nearly 100 million creations across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, according to the release. ‘Vogue’ has also featured in the teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, while ‘La Isla Bonita’, ‘Into The Groove’ and ‘Music’ have continued to feature in social media trends.

Madonna has also performed several of her hits at major events in 2026. In April, she joined Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella for a surprise appearance, performing their song ‘Bring Your Love’ alongside ‘Like A Prayer’.

In July, she performed ‘Music’ at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. She also returned to the MTV Video Music Awards in September for her first performance at the ceremony in more than 20 years.

When will Madonna’s Celebration vinyl be released?

Celebration will be released on 11 December, with both vinyl editions available to pre-order through the singer’s official store and Rhino Records.