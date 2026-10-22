Connor Sorrie’s April X receives UK digital release date

April X, starring Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and actress Lilly Krug, is set to land on UK digital platforms on 6 November.

Directed by Michel K. Parandi and written by Parandi and Jack Coulton, the sci-fi thriller follows Bax (Storrie), who discovers that his twin sister, April (Krug), has gone missing.

The film premiered on 17 June 2026, opening the Raindance Film Festival at Vue West End in London, before arriving in selected UK cinemas on 18 September 2026.

Where to watch April X starring Connor Storrie in the UK

Distributed by Vertigo Releasing, the film will be available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store and Rakuten from 6 November 2026.

Storrie filmed the movie before his breakout role as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry. Reports suggest that April X was shot in Bucharest, Romania, in early 2024.

Heated Rivalry was filmed in spring 2025 before its release in November, arriving on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the United States.

Heated Rivalry season 2

The first season of Heated Rivalry was released in the UK on 10 January 2026, with the second season set to arrive on Sky in spring 2027.

Production on season two began in Toronto, Canada, in August, with Storrie and his co-star Hudson Williams returning.

François Arnaud will also return, reprising his role as Scott Hunter, alongside Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady.

New cast members include Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi.