Kim Petras defends Hunter Schafer after bottom surgery disclosure: ‘Trans women get fetishised’

Kim Petras has defended Hunter Schafer after the Euphoria star opened up about undergoing bottom surgery in a recent interview.

The singer, who is also transgender, said she had read some “really weird ass shit” about Schafer and praised the actress for speaking openly about her experience.

“Reading some really weird ass shit on here about beautiful Hunter Schaffer talking about getting vaginoplasty,” Petras wrote on X.

Kim Petras says Hunter Schafer was “brave” to speak about her bottom surgery

“It’s so brave of her to speak on this and it’s exposing so many of the gross ways in which trans women get fetishised. The idea of someone aligning their body with how they feel on the inside and people saying YOU ARE WORTH LESS TO US NOW is what I wrote a song called ‘Brutalist’ about,” she added.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Schafer spoke about undergoing bottom surgery in December 2025, describing the experience as “amazing” and saying she loves it “so much”.

“For a long time I’ve embraced the gender-expansive part of myself, and I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and badass about it,” she added.

Schafer opens up about bottom surgery

However, Schafer explained that her feelings sometimes changed. She described her experience before bottom surgery as “hitting a wall again and again where this theoretical queer utopia didn’t match up with the world she encountered every day, and the way she personally wanted to show up in it.”

Petras was praised by fans for speaking out in support for the trans actress, agreeing with her stance and Schafer’s decision to undergo surgery. “Her body her fucking choice,” penned one. “I genuinely don’t understand why people care,” wrote another.

Bottom surgery, also known as gender-affirming lower surgery, refers to surgical procedures that reconstruct or alter a person’s genital anatomy to align with their gender identity.

Schafer underwent vaginoplasty, a surgical procedure to construct a vagina.