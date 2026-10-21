The Heated Rivalry lookalikes are still going strong – and recreating the show’s iconic cottage trip

Felix Eller and Aram Matagi, winners of a Washington Heated Rivalry lookalike competition, took a trip to a cottage in Canada in homage to the hit gay hockey series.

The pair met at a Heated Rivalry lookalike contest in Washington, DC, in April 2026, where Aram portrayed Shane Hollander and Felix stole the show as Ilya Rozanov.

Since winning the competition, the pair have been spotted on numerous dates and most recently took a trip to a cottage in Muskoka, Canada.

Felix Eller and Aram Matagi go on Heated Rivalry cottage trip

Sharing moments from their trip on social media, the couple were seen enjoying autumn strolls, diving into Lake Muskoka, roasting marshmallows by the fire and grilling burgers on the barbecue.

“Only man I trust in the kitchen,” wrote Eller underneath a photo of Matagi working the barbecue.

Their Heated Rivalry-inspired trip comes after the lookalike winners were spotted locking lips again at a hockey game in Boston earlier this year.

The moment marked one of the first times Matagi and Eller had been seen together since winning the lookalike competition.

The pair smooched on the jumbotron screen, wearing hockey jerseys inspired by their Heated Rivalry characters.

Heated Rivalry cottage on Airbnb

Their trip appears to have taken them close to the actual Heated Rivalry cottage, which is available to rent through Airbnb.

Fans can book Barlochan Cottage through Airbnb. Located in the Muskoka region of Canada, at Walkers Point on Lake Muskoka, the cottage sleeps up to six guests… plus pets.