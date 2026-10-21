Glee reboot officially ordered by Disney+ and Hulu

A new version of Glee has officially been ordered by Disney+ and Hulu, more than a decade after the musical comedy ended its original run.

The reboot will be produced by 20th Television. No casting announcements, production dates or release schedule have been confirmed.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed in September that he had completed a script with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, who worked with him on the original Fox series.

“We have a script” – Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy revealing in September that he had completed a script

“We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight.

He also confirmed that he had contacted former cast members about the project. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

It remains unclear whether any of the actors will reprise their roles.

Lea Michele and Chris Colfer, who played Rachel Berry and Chris Colfer respectively, have expressed an interest in returning to a revival.

Who starred in the original Glee?

The original Glee ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, following students in the New Directions show choir at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio.

Its cast included Michele, Colfer, Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet and Mark Salling.

Three cast members have since died. Monteith died in 2013, aged 31, while Salling died in 2018, aged 35, after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Rivera died in 2020, aged 33, in an accidental drowning after entering a lake to save her young son.