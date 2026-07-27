Hudson Williams stars in the first trailer for supernatural thriller Yaga

The official trailer for the new witchy thriller Yaga has been released, with viewers left hot under the collar by Hudson Williams in his latest role.

The series, created by Kat Sandler, reimagines the legend of Baba Yaga as a modern mystery thriller, exploring the question: “What makes a witch?”

Williams plays Henry Park, the missing heir to a powerful family fishery business. His mysterious disappearance sets the main plot of the series in motion.

Who stars in Yaga featuring Hudson Williams?

The Canadian actor stars alongside Noah Reid, who plays Rapp, a private investigator investigating Henry’s disappearance and who finds himself at odds with an uneasy local detective, Carson (Clark Backo).

Carrie-Anne Moss plays Katherine, a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, while Sheila McCarthy stars as Olena Yaha, a mysterious local woman who uncovers the secrets hidden within the small coastal town.

In first-look images released last week, viewers got a taste of Williams’ character dynamic with Moss, as the pair’s characters appeared close to locking lips.

Hudson Williams in Yaga trailer

The new trailer, released by Sky over the weekend, explores their relationship in further graphic detail, with the pair kissing and pleasuring one another.

In another clip, Williams touches himself while wearing an unbuttoned cardigan and unzipped trousers. The Canadian actor moves his hands down towards his crotch in a rubbing motion.

If that wasn’t enough, in another scene, confirmed to feature Williams, he appears in a devil-like costume from behind, engaging in intercourse with someone dressed as an angel.

Yaga/Heated Rivalry crossover

Towards the latter part of the trailer, Williams wears a crown made out of flowers, topless, of course, clutching a chicken close to his chest.

The eight-part mystical triller is a Crave Original series, the same streamer that first released Williams’ breakout series, Heated Rivalry.

The gay hockey series created by Jacob Tierney proved such a hit that it has been renewed for a second season, with production set to begin in August ahead of a planned April 2027 release on Sky in the UK.

When is Yaga coming out?

Yaga will be available to watch in the UK and Ireland on Sky and NOW from October 2026.