Obsession star Michael Johnston is reportedly in talks to join The Mummy 4 cast

Obsession star Michael Johnston is reportedly in early talks to join David Coggeshall’s The Mummy 4 alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Johnston has recently regained popularity following the 2026 horror/romance film Obsession, starring opposite Inde Navarrette, which has received major acclaim.

The actor rose to fame in MTV’s Teen Wolf in 2017, playing Corey Bryant, a gay character, at the age of 19.

Johnston speaks about being an LGBTQ+ actor

Johnston previously told Fr Conventions that he was initially nervous about taking on the role because he was not out at the time. However, the response from LGBTQ+ fans eventually helped him come to terms with his sexuality.

“I do think representation is obviously very important and I’m so glad that I could be a part of that, but it didn’t really impact me until I started meeting fans,” he said.

“It gave me the confidence to come out, or it just made me feel really good about myself. I really didn’t ever think that it could have that kind of impact.”

Johnston has not officially been announced to star in The Mummy 4

The Mummy 4 would continue Johnston’s current momentum, although it has not yet been confirmed that the actor has officially joined the cast.

The fourth instalment adds to The Mummy franchise, following the original 1999 film, The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008.

The storyline remains under wraps, but the film will feature returning actors, with Fraser reprising his role as adventurer Rick O’Connell and Weisz returning as Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell.

When is The Mummy 4 coming out?

Universal Pictures has scheduled the fourth instalment for a worldwide cinematic release on 15 October 2027.