Madfabulous star Callum Scott Howells recalls ‘crazy’ It’s A Sin parties with Elton John (EXCLUSIVE)

Madfabulous star Callum Scott Howells attended the film’s world premiere at BFI Flare this week, and like his character, he too has experienced a “crazy” party or two.

Howells has had an outstanding career, from starring in Russell T Davies’s It’s A Sin, to playing Cabaret’s Emcee on London’s West End, to most recently embodying the 19th-century queer icon.

The Madfabulous biopic follows the life of the late Welsh aristocrat Paget, exploring his extravagant, flamboyant life, challenging gender norms and his fortune-aided soirées.

“You can’t help but think for Bowie, Ziggy Stardust, Mark Bolan” – Callum Scott Howells on his role as Henry Paget in Madfabulous

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the world premiere, Howells reveals how he got into the character, drawing on inspiration from queer icons such as David Bowie.

“You can’t help but think for Bowie, Ziggy Stardust, Mark Bolan,” he said. “[How] these kind of figures in history… presented themselves was kind of so unique and have had such a kind of cultural impact.”

Howells added: “Also films like La Vion Rose, Amadeus, these kind of amazing big films. Full of colour, amazing performances, big performances.”

“That’s what Henry kind of deserves” – Howells wanting to do Paget’s character justice

“I wanted to kind of go for it with this film, because we could, and that’s what Henry kind of deserves,” the actor concluded.

A Welshman himself, Howells recalls moving to London around five years ago, where he rocketed into fame and celebrity party life after starring in the BBC queer classic It’s a Sin.

“I’ve been to some crazy parties” he tells Attitude. “Especially in and around It’s a Sin… We were so lucky with it, we had so many amazing people who responded to the series, like Elton John, Neil Patrick Harris who is also in the it.”

“It’s always lovely when you’re asked to go for dinner with Elton John” – Howells recalling partying with Elton John

Recalling being invited out for dinner with John, he said he considers it a party in itself. “It’s always lovely when you’re asked to go for dinner with Elton John, and with some lovely people as well there.”

Up next for Howells, as well as more parties, is an exciting new project and a personal milestone, marking his series lead debut in the upcoming action thriller Deadpoint, set to land on Channel 4 this year.

The series will follow Howells as Aaron, a Welsh climber searching for his sister in the mountains after she goes missing.

Madfabulous is currently screening at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, running from 18 to 29 March, and will be released in UK cinemas on 5 June.