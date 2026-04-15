Luke Evans turns 47 with an age-defying workout birthday post

Luke Evans has celebrated his birthday with a shirtless workout reel on Instagram, marking the milestone as he turns 47 today (15 April).

The former Attitude cover star continues to prove age is just a number, showing off his incredible physique in a post shared yesterday as he keeps Broadway-fit for his role in The Rocky Horror Show.

Starring as the iconic Dr Frank-N-Furter in the queer cult classic, Evans takes the stage alongside Josh Rivera as Rocky, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, and several other Broadway names.

When does Rocky Horror open on Broadway?

Running at Studio 54 from 26 March to 19 July 2026, Evans has gone viral for the role – strutting across the stage in heels, a leather harness and a revealing latex jockstrap.

Captioning his birthday-eve gym video, “Cardio? Nah… Broadway show? Yeah!” Evans flexed his muscles while lip-syncing to ‘Ooh La La’ by Goldfrapp.

Fans flooded the comments with thirsty praise. One wrote: “Always looking good with or without the gym.” Meanwhile, fellow Attitude Award winner Elizabeth Hurley chimed in with several fire emojis.

Evans, who received the Book Award at the 2025 Attitude Awards, began his career in musical theatre on London’s West End, making his professional debut in 2000’s La Cava.

“Attentive, passionate and sensual” – Luke Evans describing what he is like as a lover

The Beauty and the Beast star also marked his birthday with an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing what he is like as a lover.

Evans, who has been in a relationship with Fran Tomas since 2021, described himself as “attentive, passionate and sensual”.

He said the first thing he noticed about Tomas was his smile, before adding flirtatiously: “There were a few other things straight after that.”

Attitude wishes the Irish actor a very happy birthday and all the best as he continues his Broadway run. In true Dr Frank-N-Furter fashion: “Give yourself over to absolute pleasure!”

Tickets to see Evans in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway are available to order now via the official Broadway website.