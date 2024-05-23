Lost Boys & Fairies: BBC shares emotional trailer and release date for new gay-themed TV show

Lost Boys & Fairies, a gay-themed TV show coming soon to BBC One, has released its airdate and first trailer.

The three-part limited series will be available in full from 6am on Monday 3 June and airs on BBC One weekly from 9pm that night, the broadcaster has announced.

The plot of Lost Boys & Fairies follows performance artist Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) and his partner Andy (Fra Fee) on their journey to adoption.

Filmed in and around Cardiff, it is created and written by Welsh writer Daf James, directed by James Kent (The Capture, Testament of Youth), and produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC iPlayer.

Sion and Fra play aspiring fathers in the BBC One show (Image: BBC)

In the trailer, released today (Thursday 23 May 2024), Gabriel is heard telling his social worker Jackie: “I honestly think Andy and I have a lot we can offer as parents.”

A later scene in the trailer, however, hints at rocky roads ahead, as Andy tells Jake: “I will adopt Jake, with or without you.”

Lost Boys and Fairies: the synopsis



“Together with his partner, Andy, Gabe longs to adopt a child and to do so they must convince their social worker Jackie that they’re up to the task. But Gabe is masking his demons: the effects of decades of shame having grown up in a society that overwhelmingly treated being gay as a sin; shame which Gabe is still processing.



“Packed with songs, often used in surprising ways, Lost Boys & Fairies is a ‘coming of middle-age’ story, both bold and deeply heart-wrenching, filled to the brim with humour, redemption, and love.”

The cast also includes Elizabeth Berrington, Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Arwel Gruffydd, Shaheen Jafargholi, Mali Ann Rees, William Thomas, Gwyneth Keyworth, and Gwawr Loader.

Additional funding support has been provided by Creative Wales, the Welsh Government agency that supports the growth of the creative sectors.