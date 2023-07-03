LOOSE CHANGE plans ‘In a Barbie World’ night: Here’s what you need to know

The cause-centered queer night, LOOSE CHANGE, is back and this time ‘It’s a Barbie World’. That’s the theme!

Started in 2022, LOOSE CHANGE aims to raise money for queer charities and good causes and is a response to the closure of iconic LGBTQ spaces.

Across six events LOOSE CHANGE has raised almost £10,000 for charities including London Friend, Gendered Intelligence, Queer Youth Art Collective, Stonewall Housing, Rainbow Migration, and Just Like Us.

Now, it’s back again with a Barbie-themed night to raise money for London Trans Pride.

Xander Xyanide, one of the co-founders of LOOSE CHANGE has said: “We’re living in a Britain that no longer feels safe for queer people — particularly for those who are trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming. We’re seeing increased attacks and vitriol in the streets, in the papers, in Parliament, and on social media.

“Services that support trans (and queer) people are overrun with referrals, meanwhile funding continues to be cut. Now is a critical time for us – trans people and particularly their allies – to raise our voices and fight back.

“That’s why London Trans Pride (and all trans charities and events) are so vital, and why we have chosen to support them with this event.

“Our events always centres talent from marginalised backgrounds, but we are particularly proud that this event will showcase some of our favourite DJs, and that this is a trans and non-binary-centred lineup.”

Here’s everything you need to know!

LOOSE CHANGE returns with ‘It’s A. Barbie World’ (Image: Provided)

When is it?

‘In A Barbie World’ is taking place on Friday 7 July.

Where is it taking place?

EartH Hackney, which can be found at 11-17 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH.

How do I get there?

If you’re taking public transport, Dalston Kingsland is the nearest stop on the London Overground. Dalston Junction is also not that far away.

Why the theme?

The event coincides with the queer frenzy around Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film. Expect plenty of pink and Ken-ergy!

What is LOOSE CHANGE raising money for this time?

LOOSE CHANGE is raising money for London Trans Pride, which is taking place on Saturday 8 July.

Who is performing?

The event will showcase some of the scene’s best trans and non-binary talent including Thempress, GHOST SCHOOL, and Hands N Ting.

Thempress (Image: Provided) Hands N Ting – DJs Jess Hands and Ting Run Run (Image: Provided) GHOST SCHOOL – Alex Creep and C Creep (Image: Provided) LOOSE CHANGE is back (Image: Provided) The cause centred queer night returns (Image: Provided) ‘It’s A Barbie World’ (Image: Provided)

GHOST SCHOOL – Alex Creep and C Creep – has said: “As non-binary queers, we’re excited to be part of such an iconic line-up raising funds for a huge and important event like Trans Pride London. We’re also big fans of LOOSE CHANGE and can’t wait to play some pop bangerz at one of London’s funnest queer parties!”

Hands N Ting – DJs Jess Hands and Ting Run Run – added: “The two of us met a few months ago and the connection was flames from the start. We combined Jess Hands and TINGRUNRUN to make Hands N Ting, playing music to donk, wobble and get your booty low to! We can’t wait to play our first LOOSE CHANGE, in particular at an event supporting Trans Pride London, as marching for trans liberation is more important now than ever before!”

Tickets are available here.