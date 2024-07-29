London stations display Pride art as train services boosted for Brighton Pride

As Brighton gears up for the UK’s largest Pride event, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is celebrating with ‘Words of Pride’ – a series of inspiring quotes displayed at key stations along the route to Brighton.

The rail operator, which runs services to and from Brighton, has partnered with LGBTQ+ writers, performers, and artists to showcase what Pride means to them. Their powerful messages are now on display at London Blackfriars, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, and Brighton stations.

The ‘Words of Pride’ displays will be available for viewing until Monday 5 August, coinciding with the Brighton & Hove Pride weekend festivities. Some of the LGBTQ+ creatives whose words will appear at the stations include Gemma Rolls-Bentley, Livia Kojo Alour, and Charlie Wood.

Enhanced train services for Brighton Pride weekend

This initiative comes after Brighton Pride organisers announced enhanced train services for the 2024 event, scheduled for 3-4 August. Festivalgoers also benefit from the introduction of booking protection on all Pride tickets in the event of rail cancellations.

Following last year’s travel disruptions, GTR has committed to running additional trains with extra carriages and implementing contingency plans to ensure smooth operations. More details are available now on the Brighton Pride travel page.

Brighton Pride 2024 lineup and tickets

Girls Aloud and Mika will be headlining the event between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Joining them on the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle, in the two-day event in Brighton’s Preston Park.

Also confirmed elsewhere in the park are Peaches, Fat Tony, Beth McCarthy, Princess Superstar, DJ Paulette, Lynks, Horse Meat Disco, and Girli. Joining them will be Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, and Danny Beard, and loads more.

Tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here.