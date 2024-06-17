Brighton Pride 2024: Enhanced train services announced for full weekend

Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 organisers have announced plans to run additional trains with extra carriages this year, following last year’s rail cancellations which led to travel chaos.

The plans from rail operator GTR aim to prevent a repeat of the travel disruptions that plagued last year’s festivities, which saw train services cancelled for the festival’s opening day.

Festivalgoers attending Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 can also benefit from the introduction of booking protection on all Pride tickets in the event of rail cancellations.

Meanwhile, GTR says it has put in place contingency plans to ensure that Brighton station remains operational even in the face of potential industrial action.

Paul Kemp, Managing Director of Brighton & Hove Pride, praised the collaboration, saying in a statement: “We have had many months of planning meetings with GTR, and we are grateful to the whole team for committing time and effort to plan the best possible services over this summer’s Pride weekend.”

More details on will be provided by GTR at the end of July on the Brighton Pride travel page.

You can check journey options and book tickets at www.southernrailway.com or www.thameslinkrailway.com. Coach services are also available from www.nationalexpress.com and local bus services at www.buses.co.uk.

Brighton & Hove Pride Parade 2024 FABULOSO in the Park lineup

Girls Aloud and Mika will be headlining Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 (Image: Provided)

Girls Aloud and Mika will be headlining the event between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Joining them on the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle, in the two-day event in Brighton’s Preston Park.

Also confirmed are Peaches, Fat Tony, Beth McCarthy, Princess Superstar, DJ Paulette, Lynks, Horse Meat Disco, and Girli. Joining them will be Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, and Danny Beard, and loads more.

The FABULOSO event will include its usual array of diverse spaces. These include the Pride Dance Tent, Beefmince Dance Tent, Cabaret Big Top, Diva Dance Tent, Polyglamorous, the Cocoa Butter Club Stage, Queertown and more.

Brighton & Hove Pride Parade

The parade is the main focal point of Brighton & Hove Pride, bringing the city together in a sea of fabulousity (Image: Chris Jepson)

As always, the Brighton & Hove Pride Parade will see a sea of fabulousity descend upon the city, snaking through the streets of the seaside retreat amid music, dancing, and glitter – lots of glitter.

The route for this year hasn’t been confirmed, but traditionally begins on Hove Lawns and makes it way to Preston Park, where the two-day FABULOSO event is held.

Brighton & Hove Pride tickets

Though the city-wide event itself is completely free to take part in, you’ll need a ticket to join in the fun in Preston Park’s two-day FABULOSO extravaganza.

Tickets range from single-day entry or a full weekend pass to VIP packages. VIP tickets get you access to the Platinum Circle close to the main stage and other perks, including a separate entrance to the park and private toilets.

Tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here.