Leeds Pride 2024 set to return this summer, promising ‘biggest’ event yet

Organisers of Leeds Pride have announced the event will return on Sunday 21 July, promising it will feature its “biggest, boldest, and brightest” celebration to date.

With free entry for attendees, Leeds Pride 2024 is projected to attract over 70,000 visitors, with both regional and overseas visitors expected to travel to the city to experience it.

Featuring street parties, musical performances, speakers, and community groups, festivities have traditionally centered around Lower Briggate and Millennium Square. New events will also extend the 2024 celebrations down Call Lane to incorporate additional local businesses.

The cornerstone of Leeds Pride is its parade, as well as marching bands, dancers, community groups, and national brands taking part to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We can’t wait for this year’s event to come back bigger than ever” – Leeds Pride spokesperson

“It’s fantastic that Leeds now hosts one of the largest free Prides in the country, attracting thousands of attendees from all over the UK,” Terry George, spokesperson for Leeds Pride, says. “The event has seen unprecedented growth since the first official Leeds Pride in 2006, and we can’t wait for this year’s event to come back bigger than ever.”

While run mostly by volunteers, Leeds Pride has focused on scaling up in recent years to meet rising demand. The organisation relies on year-round fundraising and corporate sponsorships to finance events, security, first aid, and facilities required to host tens of thousands attendees.

Further announcements, including performance lineups, will be published on the Leeds Pride website ahead of the event. Previous performers have included musician Rachel Fuller and drag queen Imani Versace, drag daughter of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Krystal Versace.