Gay murder mystery series Laid Bare shows orgy, butts and 11 full frontals just 20 minutes in

Laid Bare, the new murder mystery series set in a gay nude hotel, really does have it all – from an orgy, butts and 11 full frontals, all within the first two episodes.

The story follows the aftermath of the death of wealthy businessman Nikos Lambrakis (Kevin Scott Allen), owner of the clothing-optional resort in Palm Springs, who dies shortly before his 60th birthday.

In light of his death, the father of two invites several guests to attend his property after they had attended Lambrakis’s birthday party, which involved an orgy. The series establishes that each of them had blackmailed him, threatening to expose his sexuality.

What is Laid Bare about?

Once together, after a day of nudity, the group learns that Lambrakis’s inheritance will be divided equally among them, but the fewer there are, the more each will inherit, if you get our drift.

Two of those invited are his adult sons, Alistair, played by Ethan Daniel Corbett, and Robert Rice as Aaron, along with the seven others who were involved in the celebratory orgy.

The first two episodes do not leave much to the imagination, as men play naked in the hotel’s public pool and exchange flirtatious glimpses at each other’s manhoods.

Despite the nudity, the series explores themes of self-doubt and body insecurity, offering a real-life glimpse into the reality of a clothing-optional resort, as well as trans representation.

“We all got comfortable with each other pretty much instantly” – Ethan Daniel Corbett on filming naked with his co-stars

In an exclusive interview with Attitude, Corbett revealed what it was like filming with the cast in such an intimate setting.

“We showed up a day or two before shooting and kind of just hung out as guests there,” he explained. “So we all got comfortable with each other pretty much instantly.”

He had not filmed nude before, not been to a nude resort, adding that working on Laid Bare was a new challenge for him in his growth as an actor and his body confidence.

“I wanted to throw myself into it” – Corbett on his first time attending a nude resort

“I wanted to throw myself into it,” he said. “So I was ready to fully commit and do it with a full ass instead of half-assing anything.”

Ethan Daniel Corbett (Image: OUTflix)

His co-stars include Jason Caceres (Olympic athlete Cassidy Raines), Zack Rocklin-Waltch (socialite Barron Hemmings), Jaymes Hayden Rodriguez (publicist Bryan Byrne), Marval Rex (fashion model Montana Briggs), Michael Deni (animal rights activist Liam McKay), Nicolas Zuluaga (adult film star Jesse Steele), and Ephraim López (Steele’s partner, former professor Eric Barnard).

The series is set at Desert Paradise Resort, a gay-managed getaway offering bedrooms, a communal pool and a large sundeck complete with a misting system and loungers.

For British viewers, the series is available on OUTflix with new episodes every Wednesday.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.