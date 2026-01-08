New queer whodunit Laid Bare is set at Palm Springs nude resort with a deadly twist

A new mystery series titled Laid Bare premiered yesterday (January 8) on OUTflix.

The dark comedy has been created and directed by Tim O’Leary and is set at a clothing-optional resort in Palm Springs. The story follows the aftermath of the death of wealthy businessman Nikos Lambrakis (Kevin Scott Allen), who dies shortly before his 60th birthday.

After Lambrakis’s death, 10 men receive invitations sent posthumously by him, asking them to gather at his private resort. Two of those invited are his adult sons, Alistair (Ethan Daniel Corbett) and Aaron (Robert Rice), who are both queer. Aaron has taken over management of the resort following his father’s death.

Who stars in Laid Bare?

The remaining seven invitees are guests who previously attended Lambrakis’s birthday party. The series establishes that each of them had blackmailed him, threatening to expose his sexuality.

Those seven are Olympic athlete Cassidy Raines (Jason Caceres), socialite Barron Hemmings (Zack Rocklin-Waltch), publicist Bryan Byrne (Jaymes Hayden Rodriguez), fashion model Montana Briggs (Marval Rex), animal rights activist Liam McKay (Michael Deni), adult film star Jesse Steele (Nicolas Zuluaga) and Steele’s partner, former professor Eric Barnard (Ephraim López).

The tenth guest is Lambrakis’s valet, Jacques (Alex Ringler).

Where can you watch the queer whodunit?

Once assembled, the group learns that Lambrakis’s inheritance will be divided equally between them. The series follows the consequences of that arrangement as characters begin to die, changing how the inheritance would be distributed.

Laid Bare, which runs for eight 15-minute-long episodes, was filmed on location at the Desert Paradise Resort Hotel in Palm Springs.

In the United States, the first two episodes of are now live on OUTtv’s streaming platform, with the rest of the series rolling out in the coming weeks.

For British viewers, the series is available on OUTflix with new episodes every Wednesday.

