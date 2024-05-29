‘LG7’: Lady Gaga confirms 7th studio album at the end of Chromatica Ball concert film

Lady Gaga has confirmed her long-anticipated seventh studio album is on the way.

The 38-year-old references ‘LG7’ at the end of her new recently-released Chromatica Ball concert movie.

The tour, delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19, took place in support of Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, 2020’s Chromatica.

“LG7. Gaga returns”

A title card displayed at the closing segment of Chromatica Ball, released on HBO Max on 25 May, states: ‘LG7. Gaga returns.’

The announcement follows the ‘Rain On Me’ singer hinting in March that the hotly-anticipated LP will arrive sometime in 2024.

“I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl. I can’t believe I still get to do what I love,” she told fans on instagram at the time.

“This year will be an important and meaningful year for us, I know. Music changes people lives […] I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

She subsequently told Entertainment Tonight: “I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it. I just can’t wait to give it to the fans.”

The Chromatica Ball took place from July 17 2022 to September 17 2022 and totalled just 20 shows.

“I did five shows with COVID”

The news of LG7 comes after Gaga recently said that she performed five Chromatica Ball shows with Covid-19.

Speaking at the film’s LA premiere on 23 May 2024, Gaga said during a Q&A: “I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.”

“I did five shows with COVID,” she explained. “I shared it with everyone on my team and I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show.'”