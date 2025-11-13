Lady Gaga is ‘excited’ to become a mother, says fiancé Michael Polansky will be a ‘beautiful father’

Lady Gaga has said she’s excited to become a mother one day, saying her fiancé Michael Polansky is “going to be a beautiful father” in a Rolling Stone interview.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is the latest icon to feature on the cover of the US magazine, where she spoke about the amazing year she’s had in light of her most recent album, Mayhem.

Engaged to entrepreneur Polansky since 2024, the pair have gone from strength to strength since they started dating in 2020, with the 42-year-old businessman appearing at several Mayhem Ball concerts and on their red carpet debut in September 2024, supporting the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux.

“We have these breaks, and they’re tempting” – Michael Polansky on his and Lady Gaga’s wedding day

“We’re talking about it all the time,” said Polansky about their anticipated wedding day. “We have these breaks, and they’re tempting.”

Despite being known for her high-camp, extravagant onstage persona, Gaga’s partner says they plan on having an intimate ceremony.

“We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s going to change much,” he said.

Inspired by Gaga’s godchildren, Elton John and David Furnish‘s two sons, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, he said he does not want Gaga to shy away from being her true, authentic self as a mother.

“He’s gonna be a beautiful father” – Gaga on future baby plans

Lady Gaga’s Rolling Stone US cover (Image: Greg Swales)

“Being a mom is the thing I want the most,” Gaga told the publication. “And he’s gonna be a beautiful father. We’re really excited about that.”

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Gaga), has spoken about having children before, notably in a viral 2011 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, when he asked whether she wanted to have kids.

“Some day, long, long day from now,” she replied. Kimmel continued: “What if one of your children grew up to be not gay, would you still love that child?”

“No… I don’t even like you” – Gaga’s iconic repose to Jimmy Kimmel’s question about having a straight baby

She shook her head and quipped, “No… I don’t even like you,” referring humorously to his sexuality.

In the lead-up to the 2026 Grammy Awards, it was recently announced that Gaga is a frontrunner for Album of the Year, as well as six other nominations in various categories.

Her Mayhem single “Abracadabra” alone has been nominated for four additional awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance/Pop Recording, and Best Remixed Recording for the Gesaffelstein remix.