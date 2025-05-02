David Furnish on the latest Elton John Eyewear range: ‘Every frame has a story behind it’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Furnish has revealed all about the fittingly extra Elton John Eyewear collection he designed alongside his pop icon husband.

Speaking to Attitude at Bacchanalia Mayfair at the launch of the collection for Specsavers on Wednesday (30 May 2025) – following the recent release of Elton’s new album with Brandi Carlile – David explained: “We designed these for everyone – we did it together. They’re all inspired by classes he had in his own collection.”

“We took them out the cabinets, lined them all up, and we realised, we could tell his life story and touch on key moments in his life with his eyewear!” David added. “In terms of time, music, songs, key events. Every frame has a little story behind it.”

David Furnish at the launch (Image: Jack Hall/PA Media Assignments)

Launching in-store and online from 7 May, the collection – all “high quality eyewear, at a great price”, says David – features 12 optical and two limited-edition sunglasses, each named after personal milestones or hits like Yellow Brick Road, Tiny Dancer, and Crocodile Rock.

“I chose these because I love the colour,” said David of his favourite style from the collection. “These are called Blue Singer. They’re modelled on the time Elton moved on from classical music and was discovering popular music and rock and roll.”

“We’re actually having a bit of downtime now!” – David Furnish

“We’ve just gone through a really busy, busy few years since Elton finished touring,” explained David of the couple’s plans for 2024. (Last year saw the release of Elton’s documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, the launch of The Devil Wears Prada musical and the ‘Rocketman’ singer’s latest Attitude cover.) “We’re actually having a bit of downtime now! Putting an album out is a lot of hard work, so we’re genuinely taking it easy now. […] Our sons [Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12], and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, continue to be very important to us.”

One of Elton’s old stage outfits on display at the event (Image: Jack Hall/PA Media Assignments)

“But we’re continuing to put out his radio shows on Apple Music; we just recorded four of those two days ago. I produce the shows, we record them together. Then, there are other things: The Elton John AIDS Foundation is very, very top of our list. Particularly, at the moment, because of the cuts in government funding. The recent cuts have put a lot of vital services at threat. So, we’ve launched The Rocket Fund [in response] and we’re going to be leaning heavily into fundraising. If we don’t do that, people are going to lose access to the medicines that keep them alive.”