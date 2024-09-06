We have Lady Gaga’s fiancé to thank for her next pop album

Little Monster’s rejoice: Lady Gaga is returning with a new pop album and it’s all thanks to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Speaking to Vogue for a recent cover story, the 38-year-old spilled some details about her upcoming new music, sharing that the first single would release in October (!), with the album, known only as LG7 so far, coming early next year.

“Michael [Polansky] is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” Gaga said, referring to her fiancé, who she got engaged to in April this year. “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”

“[Chromatica] was about an absolutely horrible time for me” – Lady Gaga

For his part, Polansky said that he just wanted the singer to be happy.

“Like anyone would for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it,” he told Vogue. “On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

Gaga, who will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, kept further details about the album close to her chest. However, Vogue described one song as “intense and ominous—an old-school Gaga banger, unsettling but also buoyant”.

Gaga said that her last album, 2020’s Chromatica, was an album steeped in pain. “I feel like the last time [my fans] heard from me—in this way—was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health,” she explained.

Continuing, she said: “I was in a really dark place. I struggled for, like, many years before that.”

Meeting Polansky, however, shifted things in her life.

“I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why,” she said. “And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level.”

As a result, LG7 will have a more optimistic vibe.

“I feel like this new album, in a lot of ways, is about that time but from a place of happiness instead of misery,” Gaga added.

Michael Polansky, we are in your debt.