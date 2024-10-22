Lady Gaga’s LG7 era officially upon us as she announces new single ‘Disease’ coming this week

Lady Gaga has announced ‘Disease’, the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album – and influencer Rob Anderson spoke for many of us when he responded online: “Infect me mom”!

The brand new track will be available from 25 October 2024, as per a post on the pop icon’s Instagram yesterday captioned ‘DISEASE 10.25’.

The post also suggested a ‘Disease’-related event will take place in London at 5am on this same date.

The post lists a wide range of cities, along with different times of day on 25 October – for instance, ‘Milan – 6am’ and Tokyo – 1pm’.

A promotional image of a long-haired figure lying atop the hood of a car was included in the post.

The track is available to pre-save here.

A special website GagaDisease.com, meanwhile, shows an old-fashioned television set with an eerie shot of a hand filling the screen.

“I could play the doctor, I can sure the disease” – reported lyrics from Gaga’s new single

According to NME, the website at one point displayed the line “I could play the doctor” on a black backdrop. When typed as URL – icouldplaythedoctor.com – another lyric was reportedly revealed (“I can cure your disease“).



By continuing the process, the outlet deduced the following lyrics from the track: “I could play the doctor/ I can cure your disease/ If you were a sinner/ I could make you believe/ Lay you down like one, two, three/ Eyes roll back in ecstasy/ I can smell your sickness/ I can cure ya/ Cure your disease.”

Gaga’s 2009 mega hit ‘Bad Romance’ of course, contains the lyrics “I want your ugly, I want your disease/ I want your everything as long as it’s free/ I want your love”. Would it be a stretch to hope this song is a sequel of sorts?

“When we were done with the movie, I wasn’t done with her” – Lady Gaga

The news follows Gaga’s star turn as Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux. The star also released companion album, Harlequin, last month.

Speaking to Attitude about the record at the film’s London premiere, she said: “You know, my experience with the character, Lee, was really, really personal. When we were making the movie, we were constantly discovering new things on set, through dance, through costumes, through make-up, through the story.

“When we were done with the movie, I wasn’t done with her. Because I’m not done with her, I made Harlequin.”

The ‘Die With a Smile’ singer furthermore continued: “The record has so many different genres on it and all these original productions that are just completely indicative of a complex woman that wants to be whoever she wants to be at any given moment. And that will not let anyone pin her down. I was really honoured to produce it.”

Lady Gaga image: Vogue Taiwan/Wikimedia Commons.