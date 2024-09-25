Gaga talks Joker companion LP Harlequin: ‘The record has so many different genres on it’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lady Gaga has publicly discussed her new album Harlequin for the first time.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere in London tonight, the star said the album has “so many different genres on it” and is “indicative of a complex woman.”

The record is out this Friday (27 September 2024).

“I was really honoured to produce it” – Lady Gaga

“You know, my experience with the character, Lee, was really, really personal,” the star told us in Leicester Square. “When we were making the movie, we were constantly discovering new things on set, through dance, through costumes, through make-up, through the story.

“When we were done with the movie, I wasn’t done with her. Because I’m not done with her, I made Harlequin.”

Gaga, who has referred to Harlequin as ‘LG 6.5’ on billboards, continued: “The record has so many different genres on it and all these original productions that are just completely indicative of a complex woman that wants to be whoever she wants to be at any given moment. And that will not let anyone pin her down. I was really honoured to produce it.”

Gaga plays Lee in the Joaquin Phoenix-co-starring movie, out in UK cinemas on 4 October 2024.

In our interview star also referenced her fiancé Michael Polansky, who serves as an executive producer on the album, saying: “It was my first project with Michael! We were so excited to conceive of it together.”

See the track list for Lady Gaga’s Harlequin below



1. ‘Good Morning’

2. ‘Get Happy’

3. ‘Oh, When The Saints’

4. ‘World On A String’

5. ‘If My Friends Could See Me Now’

6. ‘That’s Entertainment’

7. ‘Smile’

8. ‘The Joker’

9. ‘Folie à Deux’

10. ‘Gonna Build A Mountain’

11. ‘Close To You’

12. ‘Happy Mistake’

13. ‘That’s Life’