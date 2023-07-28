Kylie Minogue confirms Las Vegas residency: How to get tickets

Kylie Minogue has announced that she will be taking a three-month residency in Las Vegas this autumn, joining the likes of Britney Spears, Cher, and Celine Dion.

The Australian icon will be making the brand new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian her home from November to January, marking her first tour performances in North America since 2011.

The intimate setting of the Voltaire is perfect for giving fans the Las Vegas experience, Kylie told a news conference in LA on Thursday, according to BBC News.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes.”

The Voltaire seats around 1,000 and will open its doors for the first time on the opening night of Kylie’s residency, on 3 November.

Triumphant return to the US

Kylie’s last turn in the US was during the Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour, which saw her perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May 2011.

The tour’s set had “so many waterworks in, like, precision fountains,” Kylie said. “My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.'”

And for those worried that the residency marks the beginning of the end of everyone’s favourite Padam princess, Kylie says she’s just getting started.

“I was thinking years ago I want to do it [a Las Vegas residency] when I’m younger … I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

How do I get tickets for Kylie in Las Vegas?

Tickets go on sale from 9 August and will be available from the Voltaire’s website. We recommend signing up the venue’s mailing list to be notified right away once tickets go live. See you there!