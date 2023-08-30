Kylie teases new single ‘Tension’ and everyone’s excited!

Can you feel the ‘Tension’? Kylie has teased the next single from her upcoming album and it just so happens to be the titular song!

Posting on social media on Wednesday (30 August) Kylie posted a 16-second teaser displaying an array of illustrated images of herself set to an instrumental which we’re presuming is the song itself.

After the striking and lustful red palette of ‘Padam Padam,’ the colour scheme for ‘Tension’ appears to be a refreshing green.

Accompanying the audio and visual teaser Kylie wrote: “LOVERS!!! New music is coming!! The single TENSION is yours 31st August. Are you ready??” Further solidifying the green theme for ‘Tension’ Kylie used two green heart emojis.

She also advised fans to “Pre-save it now.”

LOVERS!!! New music is coming!! The single 💚TENSION💚 is yours 31st August. Are you ready?? 💎Pre-save it now at https://t.co/bvWW4ZrIby pic.twitter.com/Bd3TN2SJIr — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 30, 2023

Fans reacted excitedly at the news of new music from Kylie’s upcoming album, Tension.

One posted a gif of the Aussie singer dancing around while someone else posted: “I really think the fandom brought this about – NEVER has an album title track been released.”

Another fan commented: “OF COURSE WE ARE READY OMGGGGGGGG” alongside a gif of Kylie celebrating.

OF COURSE WE ARE READY OMGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/qlbyiyRPpq — Emre. (@EmreAkn) August 30, 2023

Someone else typed: “We are ready to break the tension!!!”

We are ready to break the tension!!! — well… sorta, kinda (Iggy's Version) (@confideinm3) August 30, 2023

Kylie’s second single from the Tension album comes swiftly off the back of the announcement that Miss Minogue will be taking up a Las Vegas residency.

The Australian icon will be making the brand-new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian her home from November to January.

Her upcoming 11-track record Tension will be released on 22 September.