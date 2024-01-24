Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and Arlo Parks land 2024 Brit Award nominations: see the full list
The ceremony takes place on 2 March 2024!
Kylie Minogue has landed a 2024 Brit Award nomination – 35 years after he first.
The ‘Tension’ singer is nominated for Best International Artist at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on 2 March 2024.
Her first-ever nomination was for Best International Female in 1989.
Also nominated this year are members of the LGBTQ community such as Billie Eilish (for International Song for her hit ‘What Was I Made For?’), Arlo Parks (British Artist of the Year), and Romy (Dance Act).
‘Black Mascara’ singer Raye leads the pack with a record-breaking seven nominations, including for Album of the Year.
Kylie’s biggest hit of the last year, ‘Padam Padam’, sadly failed to pick up a nomination.
She previously won Best International Album for Fever and Best International Female in 2002. She then won International Female Solo Artist in 2008.
The first performer confirmed for the ceremony is ‘Houdini’ singer Dua Lipa, who is nominated for three awards.
More than half (55%) of the 2024 nominations feature women, either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group.
The full 2024 Brit Award nominations list
British album of the year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British artist of the year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
British group
Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
New artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International artist
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International group
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Song of the year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’
Central Cee – ‘Let Go’
Central Cee and Dave – ‘Sprinter’
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance the Night’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
J Hus – ‘Who Told You’
Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You the Best’
PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s a Liar’
Raye – ‘Escapism’
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’
Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’
Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy in Heaven’
International song
Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For’
David Kushner – ‘Daylight’
Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’
Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’
Libianca – ‘People’
Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – ‘Miss You’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’
Rema – ‘Calm Down’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’
Tyla – ‘Water’
Dance act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Pop act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Rock/alternative act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz