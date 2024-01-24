Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and Arlo Parks land 2024 Brit Award nominations: see the full list

Kylie Minogue has landed a 2024 Brit Award nomination – 35 years after he first.

The ‘Tension’ singer is nominated for Best International Artist at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on 2 March 2024.

Her first-ever nomination was for Best International Female in 1989.

Also nominated this year are members of the LGBTQ community such as Billie Eilish (for International Song for her hit ‘What Was I Made For?’), Arlo Parks (British Artist of the Year), and Romy (Dance Act).

‘Black Mascara’ singer Raye leads the pack with a record-breaking seven nominations, including for Album of the Year.

Kylie’s biggest hit of the last year, ‘Padam Padam’, sadly failed to pick up a nomination.

She previously won Best International Album for Fever and Best International Female in 2002. She then won International Female Solo Artist in 2008.

The first performer confirmed for the ceremony is ‘Houdini’ singer Dua Lipa, who is nominated for three awards.

More than half (55%) of the 2024 nominations feature women, either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group.

The full 2024 Brit Award nominations list

British album of the year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

British group

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

New artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

International artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’

Central Cee – ‘Let Go’

Central Cee and Dave – ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance the Night’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus – ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You the Best’

PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s a Liar’

Raye – ‘Escapism’

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’

Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy in Heaven’

International song

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For’

David Kushner – ‘Daylight’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’

Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’

Libianca – ‘People’

Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – ‘Miss You’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

Rema – ‘Calm Down’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’

Tyla – ‘Water’

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Rock/alternative act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz