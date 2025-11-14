Kylie Minogue lights up Battersea Power Station as she switches on Christmas lights ahead of album release

Kylie Minogue brought festive sparkle to London last night (13 November) as she officially switched on the Christmas lights at Battersea Power Station.

The pop princess illuminated a 40-foot Christmas tree in Malaysia Square and the Power Station’s four iconic chimneys, marking the start of the Yuletide season at the landmark.

Fans and visitors were treated to a performance from the Battersea Power Station Community Choir, who sang a medley of Kylie Christmas favourites including ‘Let It Snow’, ‘Santa Baby’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

Kylie, herself, led the countdown before pressing the button to light up the tree and thousands of twinkling lights along Electric Boulevard, surprising the crowd and creating a festive spectacle visible across the riverside landmark.

The lights switch-on coincides with the launch of an exclusive Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) pop-up shop at Battersea Power Station, running from 5 – 7 December 2025.

Battersea Power Station’s Christmas lights (Image: Supplied)

Located on the Upper Ground Floor of the North Atrium, the pop-up will offer fans a range of limited-edition Christmas gifts including signed vinyl, test pressings, lithographs, festive baubles, a woolly hat and scarf, Kylie Minogue wine, a hot water bottle, the official 2026 calendar and other merchandise.

“It’s been such a magical night here at the iconic Battersea Power Station. I absolutely loved turning on the Christmas lights and seeing everyone getting into the festive spirit! I also had a sneak peek at the Kylie Christmas pop-up and I’m so excited for everyone to discover the treats we have in store to add to their celebrations,” Kylie said.

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) marks the 10th anniversary of her beloved original Christmas album. The collection features fan favourites such as ‘Santa Baby’, ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’, as well as original tracks ‘At Christmas’ and ‘100 Degrees’ with her sister, Dannii.

For the 2025 edition, Kylie has added four brand-new songs, including the Amazon Music Original single ‘XMAS’ – an upbeat, festive track already available digitally.

The album can be pre-ordered on CD, 7-inch gold vinyl, 12-inch Zoetrope vinyl and on streaming.