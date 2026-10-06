Kylie Jenner lands first major acting role with Kim Kardashian as executive producer

Kylie Jenner is set to star in a new Hulu thriller series, Bachelorette Weekend, in her first major scripted acting role.

The series, which is currently being developed under the working title Bachelorette Weekend, is based on an unpublished novel by Flora Collins.

What is Kylie Jenner’s new Hulu series Bachelorette Weekend about?

Jenner will play a bride whose bachelorette weekend ends with her being found murdered in a swimming pool. Her closest friends subsequently become suspects in the investigation.

According to Deadline, Jenner’s character will be the “North Star” of the series, with the story piecing together the events that led to her murder.

The television adaptation has been written and created by Lauren Oliver, the author of Before I Fall, Panic and the Delirium trilogy.

Jenner will also executive produce the series, alongside her sister Kim Kardashian, Oliver and producer Aaron Kaplan. Jaiden Kaplan will serve as co-executive producer.

The project was initially brought to Kardashian as a potential production. According to Deadline, she “felt it was a great starring vehicle for Jenner and passed it onto her with both quickly coming on board”.

Kardashian’s involvement comes through her first-look deal with 20th Television. The project was subsequently taken to Hulu, which has moved forward with a straight-to-series order, although the deal is still being finalised.

The series is being produced by Kapital Entertainment and 20th Television.

What other shows has Jenner appeared in?

For Jenner, the role follows several previous appearances on screen, although she has largely played versions of herself. She appeared in Ocean’s Eight and made a cameo in Charli XCX’s A24 mockumentary The Moment, which was released earlier this year.

Bachelorette Weekend will be the first time Jenner takes on a fictional character in a major scripted production.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet” – Jenner on her interest in doing more acting

Jenner previously said she was interested in doing more acting during an interview with Vanity Fair in March, following her appearance in The Moment.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 per cent want to do more,” she said. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”