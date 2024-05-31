Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, and more in Knives Out 3

Andrew Scott is certainly booked and busy these days and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The Ripley actor is now set to join Daniel Craig in the third Knives Out film, alongside a growing collection of other stars.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be the third in the series following 2019’s Knives Out and then Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022. Like the previous two Wake Up Dead Man will be directed by Rian Johnson.

Also returning is Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, who in Glass Onion was confirmed to be gay. Additionally, Challengers star Josh O’Connor is set to appear in the murder-mystery flick as well as Priscilla actress Cailee Spenny. Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, and Glenn Close have also been cast.

The new film is expected to premiere in 2025. A brief promo from Johnson revealing the name of the film earlier this month teased Wake Up Dead Man as Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.”

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Johnson also wrote on social media: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Once again Johnson has brought together a truly spectacular ensemble cast following on from his previous two successes. Knives Out starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Toni Collette among others. Meanwhile, Glass Onion featured Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista to say the least.

“It just made sense” – Knives Out director Rian Johnson

Speaking in regard to Blanc’s sexuality in 2022 Craig told The Sunday Times: “You are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life. It’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it. It just feels right.” Johnson added: “It just made sense to Daniel and me. We didn’t want to be coy or cute about it. We just wanted it to be a fact of the character.”

Actor Hugh Grant, who played Blanc’s partner in a brief cameo in Glass Onion, also said of accepting the role: “Why not?”

Knives Out is streaming on Prime Video. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now