Kit Connor on going from Heartstopper to Warfare: ‘From an acting perspective, the goal is to stretch yourself’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kit Connor has reflected on making them jump from three seasons of Heartstopper to Alex Garland’s new movie, Warfare.

The film also stars Will Poulter, Michael Gandolfini, Joseph Quinn, Noah Centineo, Charles Melton and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Kit, 21, recently chatted to Attitude alongside some of his co-stars ahead of the film’s UK cinema release on 18 April.

“It was nice to be able to do something completely different” – Kit Connor on Warfare

“From an acting perspective, the goal is always to stretch yourself and do completely different things,” said Kit. “Based on, as you said, the nature of Heartstopper – really sweet and optimistic and lovely. So, it was nice to be able to do something that was, you know, not necessarily the polar opposite, to that, but just completely different.”

On whether he learned lessons on teamwork from Heartstopper which he applied to Warfare, Kit said: “I would say that actually, you know, I learned a lot on Heartstopper, and that was arguably one of my first jobs as an adult or becoming an adult.

“But really, the team aspect was something I learned on Warfare. I’ve never really had to work as a team – certainly not to the extent that we did on Warfare.”

The former Attitude cover star also reflected on the depictions of platonic love between men in the film, telling us: “We were just trying to portray exactly what happened. So, the fact there are these moments of tenderness, and moments of love between these guys is really beautiful. It’s even more beautiful in the sense that it’s true. Trying to hold a mirror to what happened.

“It was a joy to be able to do it. And we developed a real love for one another.”