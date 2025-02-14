Attitude 101 2025: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our The Future list

This year’s rising stars of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are showcasing the next generation of LGBTQ+ talent making waves before the age of 25.

The selection spans 10 sectors: Media & Broadcast; Film, TV, and Music; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics; Third Sector & Community; Financial & Legal; Fashion, Art & Design; Sport; Travel; Business; and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Below are the young LGBTQ+ changemakers who are already reshaping their industries, who we’ve honoured on our The Future (Under 25) supported by Clifford Chance list.

Category leader: GK Barry

Content Creator and Broadcaster

Barry rose to prominence duringthe Covid-19 lockdown through viral TikTok storytelling content before expanding into broader media. A graduate in filmmaking, she transitioned from barista work to full-time content creation, launching the chart-topping podcast Saving Grace and becoming a regular panelist on Loose Women. In 2024, she competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where she formed an unexpected friendship with Rev Richard Coles. Barry is in a relationship with Ipswich Town F.C. Women striker Ella Rutherford, and uses her platform to normalise LGBTQ+ relationships while maintaining her signature down-to-earth humor and authenticity.

X González

Gun control advocate

A survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting, González has become a leading voice in the fight for gun control in the US. Co-founding the advocacy group Never Again MSD, González gained national attention with their passionate “We call B.S.” speech and later played a pivotal role in organising the March for Our Lives movement. Identifying as non-binary, they have also been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using their platform to support queer youth and challenge harmful policies, as well as fighting for protection of the environment.

Joe Hayes

Pride Beats Prejudice founder; Clifford Chance future trainee

A future trainee at global law firm Clifford Chance, Hayes is also the founder of Pride Beats Prejudice, a legal clinic dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals facing discrimination by offering free legal advice. The project connects clients with student volunteers from King’s College London, who conduct initial consultations before referring clients to lawyers for further legal support. Hayes received assistance from Clifford Chance’s pro bono team and gained backing from Tower Hamlets Law Centre, Baker McKenzie, and Clyde & Co, helping to provide crucial access to justice for the LGBTQ+ community.

Abbie Jane

Rainbow Shoelace Project founder; author

After experiencing bullying at school in Australia, Jane turned her struggles into activism, founding the Rainbow Shoelace Project at just 12 years old. The initiative, which distributes rainbow beads for people to wear on their shoelaces in support of the LGBTQ+ community, has grown into a global movement with over 320,000 packets of beads distributed so far, counting Danni Minogue among its patrons. Jane is also the author of Abbie’s True Colours, an illustrated book with the message: “Bullies shouldn’t dim our true colours!”

Shaneel Lal

Activist and ‘conversion therapy’ ban advocate

A passionate supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Lal is known for their work in the fight against so-called ‘conversion therapy’. After experiencing ‘conversion therapy’ in Fiji, Lal moved to New Zealand, where they became a leading voice in the movement to ban the practice. As the founder of the Conversion Therapy Action Group, they have been instrumental in pushing for legal reforms in New Zealand. Lal is also an accomplished writer, focusing on Indigenous queerness, and was recognised as the Kiwibank Young New Zealander of the Year in 2022.

Joe Locke

Actor

Best known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper, Locke began his acting career in local theatre before making the leap to screen roles. His portrayal of Charlie earned him critical acclaim, including a nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. In addition to Heartstopper, Locke has starred in a major role as the queer character Teen in the Marvel series Agatha All Along, further cementing his role in increasing LGBTQ+ representation within entertainment.

Fred roberts

Singer-songwriter

An emerging talent known for his emotive queer pop music, Roberts’ work delves into themes of love, identity and self-discovery. He first gained public attention as a contestant on 2019’s The X Factor: The Band, and has since pursued a solo career. His debut EP, Sound of My Youth, explores his first queer love affair, with tracks like ‘Disguise’ capturing the raw emotions of secret love and longing. A vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ representation, Roberts uses his music to create an inclusive space for queer voices.

Olly Shinder

Fashion designer

Shinder is a London-based fashion designer known for his innovative approach to menswear. After graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2022, he founded his eponymous label, focusing on ‘luxury utility’ and challenging traditional masculine tropes. His collections blend classic workwear aesthetics with soft, sensual fabrics. Shinder’s work has been featured in prominent fashion outlets, including Vogue, and his designs are available through high-end retailers such as SSENSE and Très Bien. His collections have been showcased at major fashion events, including London Fashion Week.

Zaya Wade

Model and LGBTQ+ advocate

Daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, this 17-year-old has leveraged her platform to raise awareness around LGBTQ+ issues. After coming out as trans at 12, Wade made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, and has since been featured in prominent publications like Dazed, where she shared her journey and spoke about her activism. In May 2024, Zaya and Dwyane launched Translatable, a website that aims to give LGBTQ+ youth a safe space in which to express themselves. With her family’s support, Wade continues to inspire acceptance, empowering others to embrace their true selves.

Vivian Jenna Wilson

LGBTQ+ advocate and activist

Born to Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk and author Justine Musk in 2004, Wilson made headlines in 2022 when she legally changed her name and gender, while publicly severing ties with her father. Last year, in her first press interview, Wilson rejected negative statements her father made about her transition online. Wilson has become an outspoken and powerful advocate for trans rights, using her platform to raise awareness on critical issues such as transphobia, discrimination and access to gender-affirming healthcare.

