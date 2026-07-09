Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie earns first Emmy nomination for SNL appearance

Connor Storrie has received his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The actor is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category after hosting the NBC sketch show in February. The nomination marks Storrie’s first Emmy recognition, but it does not come for his role as bisexual hockey player Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry.

Although Heated Rivalry became one of the year’s most talked-about television dramas, the series was not eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration because it was financed entirely in Canada. Under Television Academy rules, foreign productions must be established as co-productions with a US partner before filming begins to qualify for the awards.

Connor Storrie is nominated alongside Michael J. Fox, Brett Goldstein, Christopher McDonald and Rob Reiner

Storrie’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut aired less than three months after the first season of Heated Rivalry concluded.

During the episode, Storrie drew on his training with the Groundlings comedy troupe and experience in Los Angeles’s alternative clown scene, playing a series of characters including a glove-slapping Victorian gentleman, a plumber-turned-stripper who was hit by a car and a cool kin in need of a tutor.

Storrie is nominated alongside Michael J. Fox, Brett Goldstein, Christopher McDonald and Rob Reiner in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 14 September.

When will Heated Rivalry season 2 air in the UK?

Based on Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, Heated Rivalry follows the decades-long relationship between rival hockey stars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Rozanov. The series premiered in November 2025 and was renewed for a second season shortly afterwards.

Production on the new season is expected to begin in August ahead of a planned April 2027 release on Sky in the UK.

Check out Attitude’s roundup of Storrie’s SNL best bits here.