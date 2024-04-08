Kinky Boots musical heading to Glasgow’s King’s Theatre for limited run

Popular musical Kinky Boots is set to hit Glasgow, heading to the city’s King’s Theatre for a limited run in May.

The uplifting show, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, tells the inspiring story of a shoe factory owner who partners with a drag queen to save his business.

Kinky Boots‘ Glasgow outing will see Theatre South Productions (TSP) join forces with LGBT Youth Scotland to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and raise vital funds for its support work. The show will run between 21-25 May.

“Since our founding 30 years ago, we’ve strived to create a welcoming environment for all ages, genders, and backgrounds to come together,” said TSP chair Nick Cohen. “For all our performances, we want to give back to our community, which is why we have partnered with LGBT Youth Scotland.”

“We’re proud to be part of this production” – LGBT Youth Scotland

“Teaming up with Theatre South Productions for Kinky Boots is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talents of LGBTQ+ young people and to celebrate our stories on stage,” added LGBT Youth Scotland’s Doro Weber. “We’re proud to be part of this production that not only entertains but empowers and uplifts, reflecting the spirit of Pride Month.”

Promising an unforgettable blend of “camp joy, glitter, storytelling, celebrating empowerment and acceptance,” the show is set to captivate with its uplifting message.

The Kinky Boots musical has won audiences worldwide with its heartwarming story and unforgettable music. Its origins trace back to the 2005 British film of the same name, based on a true story.

Its story follows the journey of Charlie Price, a young man who inherits his family’s struggling shoe factory in Northampton. Faced with the prospect of closing the business, Charlie stumbles upon drag queen Lola, and the two embark on an unlikely partnership to save the factory by producing high-heeled boots for drag performers.

The film, directed by Julian Jarrold, was a modest success, but it was the 2013 musical adaptation that truly propelled the story to new heights. With music and lyrics by the legendary Cyndi Lauper and a book by the renowned Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots the musical premiered on Broadway and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Tickets for the Kinky Boots performances at the Kings Theatre in Glasgow are available by clicking here.