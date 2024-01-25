Drag Race UK vs The World: Kim Petras, Tom Daley, and more among guest judges

The BBC has confirmed the guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World and there are some true icons included.

The full cast of the second series of Drag Race UK vs The World was revealed officially earlier this month at RuPaul’s DragCon UK. They are Tia Kofi, Gothy Kendoll, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde, Mayhem Miller, Scarlet Envy, Hannah Conda, Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, and Marina Summers.

Of course, Mama Ru will be overseeing the proceedings, accompanied by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr. And joining them will be a dazzling array of stars.

Tom Daley (Image: Carver PR) Kim Petras (Image: Provided) Katherine Ryan (Image: Lauren Marsh) Motsi Mabuse (Image: Ray Burmiston) Adwoa Aboah (Image: Daria Kobayashi Ritch) Richard E Grant (Image: Pip Seed)

Among them are Slut Pop sensation Kim Petras and Olympic gold medallist and knitting supremo, Tom Daley.

Commenting on her stint on the show Petras said: “This is a pinch me moment, I love drag race and everything the show represents. The queens were even more beautiful in person. Thank you for having me Ru – I had so much fun.”

Tom Daley added: “I am the biggest Drag Race fan. It’s the most iconic show on TV with so many one-liners that’ve made it into my daily dialogue. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m finally going to be a guest judge! After all, Drag Race is the Olympics of drag. But what shall I wear? Red wig and a silver dress? I don’t think.”

“Sitting alongside Ru was a dream”

Actor and model Adwoa Aboah, comedian Katherine Ryan, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, and actor Richard E Grant will also join Ru on the judging panel.

Singer and actor Self-Esteem will also make an appearance as well as Strictly legends, Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec as dance coaches. Joining the show for Snatch Game will be the iconic Jane McDonald and Sinitta.

Self Esteem (Image: Olivia Richardson) Jane McDonald (Image: World of Wonder/BBC) Sinitta (Image: World of Wonder/BBC)

“Sitting alongside Ru was a dream,” McDonald has said. “Each and every one of the queens were spectacular and FABULOUS and showcased talent from right across the globe – May the best drag queen win!” Meanwhile, Grant said, “RuPaul, RULES the World! No questions NO argument!!!”

Drag Race UK vs The World sees queens from across Drag Race compete to be Queen of the Mothertucking World. The first series was won by Drag Race UK alum Blu Hydrangea. The stakes have been raised in this series with queens also competing for a cash prize.

The new series will debut on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer on Friday 9 February. Series 1 is streaming now.