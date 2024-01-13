Drag Race UK vs The World S2: 11 returning queens ru-vealed

They’re coming! 11 queens will be competing in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World and we know who they are!

The series sees queens from across the Drag Race universe compete against one another for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. The first series was won by Drag Race UK alum Blu Hydrangea.

And the stakes have been raised with queens also competing for a cash prize.

The Drag Race UK queens taking part in this series are Tia Kofi, Gothy Kendoll, Choriza May, and Jonbers Blonde. Meanwhile, Mayhem Miller and Scarlet Envy will represent the OG US Drag Race. Hannah Conda joins from Drag Race Down Under, while Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha joins from Drag Race España. Keta Minaj (Drag Race Holland), La Grande Dame (Drag Race France), and Marina Summers (Drag Race Philippines) round out the cast.

Judging the queens will be Mama Ru herself as well as Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr. Of course, they’ll be joined by an array of special guest judges and celebrity cameos.

All we know is more details will be ru-vealed very soon!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World series 2 will air on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer. Series 1 is streaming now.