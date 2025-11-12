Kim Petras releases ‘Freak It’ music video, serving party girl energy in the lead up to her anticipated third album

Kim Petras has released the music video for her latest single, ‘Freak It’, serving 365-day party-girl energy in the lead-up to her highly anticipated third album.

Featuring candid moments amid crowds of club-goers and drag queens – and diving into crowds of fans – Petras puts her all into this hot, sweaty 2010 party-girl video directed by Normies Nightmare.

“I started playing it live and the fans went insane” – Kim Petras on her latest single ‘Freak It’

Speaking about the track – first released back in July – she said in a statement: “‘Freak It’ was supposed to be the last track on the album and that was that. Then I started playing it live and the fans went insane.”

Prior to its release, the singer, who is trans, first performed the song during the WeHo Pride Festival in West Hollywood back in May this year. She later performed it in Boston and San Francisco with American pop duo Frost Children.

She added: “At some point, I just had to give in. I wrote and produced it with my friends, which made it even more fun to finally put out.”

“I just want to lose my mind at clubs this summer listening to this song” – Petras being inspired by the club scene

Inspired by Euro club culture, she continued: “I miss the chaos and joy of artists like LMFAO and Avicii, and honestly, I just want to lose my mind at clubs this summer listening to this song. The fans yelling at me to release it basically did me a favour. God was definitely in the studio that day.”

The music video, released to coincide with the single’s drop, gained immediate traction from fans, who praised the singer’s new era.

“This is her sound, for real. Her voice makes so much sense for this type of music,” one user commented. Another added about the nostalgic club feel: “Takes me back to 2010–2012.”

When is Kim Petras’s next album coming out?

‘Freak It’ is a single from her long awaited upcoming album, which is reportedly titled Detour, according to a fan-page, and is expected for release later this November 2025.

Petras is an award winner! She won her first Grammy Award in 2023 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Sam Smith for their hit ‘Unholy.’

Petras is set to perform in Paris on 22 November 2025 at the 104 CENTQUATRE venue as part of her ‘LIVE FROM EARTH’ tour.

The official release date and title for her upcoming album is yet to be announced.