French music producer Kiddy Smile releases cheeky new single ‘Spank’

French music producer Kiddy Smile has dropped his latest single, ‘Spank’.

The cheeky release, out from last Friday (15 August), sees the Parisian artist team up with Texan producer Zach Witness, with the track blending spoken-word vocals with an upbeat house production.

Born Pierre Hache, Smile broke through with his 2018 debut One Trick Pony, an album that fused house, fashion, and ballroom influences. That same year he made headlines performing at the Élysée Palace in Paris in a T-shirt declaring: “Son of immigrants, Black and gay.”

Assertive vocals over groove-led drums and shimmering synths

Since then, the Drag Race France judge has remained a festival and club fixture while championing visibility and freedom of expression in dance music. His sets often weave in voguing and runway elements that nod to the ballroom scene.

On ‘Spank’, Smile delivers assertive vocals over groove-led drums and shimmering synths, with Witness adding crisp, rhythmic touches made for clubs and radio alike. An extended mix has also been released for DJs, with radio edits expected as part of the rollout.

The track arrives via Glitterbox Recordings, the Defected-owned imprint known for championing diversity on the dance floor. Smile has a history with the label, previously releasing ‘Let A B***h Know’ and ‘Teardrops in a Box’, the former later remixed by Honey Dijon.

A talented, outspoken, Black, queer pioneer

Back in 2022, Smile was honoured with an Attitude Pride Icon Award, supported by Magnum. “I’ve never won an award before… I’m so happy!” he said at the time.

A talented, outspoken, Black, queer pioneer, Smile has carved out a space for himself in an industry where representation was once scarce. Born to immigrant parents on a working-class estate in Paris, he grew up with few visible role models.

“I grew up in the projects and there were not a lot of options. You could either sell drugs or be a soccer player. You had to figure out being queer and you had to hide,” he told Attitude.

Fusing art with activism

Dance became his escape, inspired by Grace Jones and the Paris ballroom scene. That passion eventually led him to music, fashion, and collaborations that placed him firmly in the cultural spotlight.

In his role on Drag Race, Smile continues to fuse art with activism. “People before me pushed the boundaries so I could do what I do,” he reflects. “I need to push it a little further for the younger generation.”

‘Spank’ is out now on all major streaming platforms.